BlackRock Inc. Acquires 35,297 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Oncorus worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncorus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791.

ONCR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

