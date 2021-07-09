BlackRock Inc. Acquires 83,539 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

