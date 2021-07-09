BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 332,700 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.09% of Sensei Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNSE. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408 over the last three months.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

