BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.43% of Cardiff Oncology worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

