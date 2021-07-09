BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.71% of Wrap Technologies worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

