BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDP. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $15.50 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $207.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

