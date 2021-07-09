BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in PetroChina by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

