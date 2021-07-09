BlackRock Inc. Buys 15,585 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.54% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN opened at $34.75 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.