BlackRock Inc. Buys 35,297 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.42% of Oncorus worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791 in the last three months.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

