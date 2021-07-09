BlackRock Inc. Buys 55,239 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.80% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

