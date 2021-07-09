BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 963,829 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

