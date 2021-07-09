BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.24% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $856,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $24.56 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

