BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.17% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

