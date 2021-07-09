BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.39% of Akerna worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN opened at $3.84 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.