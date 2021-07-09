BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of T2 Biosystems worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $282,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.23. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

