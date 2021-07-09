BlackRock Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC opened at $13.77 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.