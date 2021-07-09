BlackRock Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

