BlackRock Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.34% of Galera Therapeutics worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

