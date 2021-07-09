BlackRock Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 33,378.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 8.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter.

WBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

