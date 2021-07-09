BlackRock Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 4,996.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of CuriosityStream worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

