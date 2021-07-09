BlackRock Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 7,654.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

