BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.81% of CB Financial Services worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.