BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Apollo Investment worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $884.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

