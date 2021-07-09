BlackRock Inc. Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,927 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

POSH stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 in the last three months.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.