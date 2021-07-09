BlackRock Inc. Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 528,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.76% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

