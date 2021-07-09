BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $906.38.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $21.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $897.99. 8,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.