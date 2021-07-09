BlackRock Inc. Purchases 152,932 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of Castlight Health worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,459,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

