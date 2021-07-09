BlackRock Inc. Purchases 407,628 Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,149,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,857,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

YQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.