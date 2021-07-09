BlackRock Inc. Purchases 53,924 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

