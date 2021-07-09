BlackRock Inc. Purchases 82,562 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Repro Med Systems worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

KRMD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $165.95 million, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.