BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 963,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

