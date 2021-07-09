BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 313,713 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

