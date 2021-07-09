BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 332,700 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNSE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408 over the last three months.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

