BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.80% of Security National Financial worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

