BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Talend worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. Equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

