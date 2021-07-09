BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,572 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 274,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

