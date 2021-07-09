BlackRock Inc. Sells 584,207 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.44% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

