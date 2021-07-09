BlackRock Inc. Takes $5.50 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

RBLX stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

