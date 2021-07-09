BlackRock Inc. Takes $5.85 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.