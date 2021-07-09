BlackRock Inc. Takes $5 Million Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACTDU. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.10 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.