BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTDU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

