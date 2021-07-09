BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STSB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STSB) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 76.00% of iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.