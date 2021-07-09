BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,017.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $906.38.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $896.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,885. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $902.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $866.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

