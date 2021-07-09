BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.