Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 30,874 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,577 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

