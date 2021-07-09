Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 30,874 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
