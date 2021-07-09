Blair William & Co. IL Sells 358,935 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 358,935 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $865,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

