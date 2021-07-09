Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $577,544.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $577,544.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

