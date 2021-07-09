BLAST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $25,923.76 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006661 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.