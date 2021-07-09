BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0362

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, BLink has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $1,005.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00876093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

