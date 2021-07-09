BLink (BLINK) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $1,567.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

